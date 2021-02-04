Left Menu

Unidentified people fire at goods train in UP, windowpane of driver's cabin damaged

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:54 IST
Three unidentified persons fired at a goods train in Agra section in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday damaging the windowpane of the driver's cabin, officials said.

The train was going from Khurja to Dhampur Thursday morning when it came under attack between Eitmadpur and Tundala stations.

The driver immediately reported the incident to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the control room, RPF Sub-inspector Amit Kumar said.

Three persons with their faces covered opened fire at the train, he said.

Senior officers immediately reached the spot. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

