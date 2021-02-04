Microblogging platform Koo raises $ 4.1 mn

Indian microblogging platform Koo on Thursday said it has raised USD 4.1 million (about Rs 30 crore) from a clutch of investors, including an entity backed by former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai.

The funds will be utilised for engineering and marketing-related expenses, an official statement said.

Existing investors Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator participated in the round, which also saw investment from Mohandas Pai's 3one4 Capital, a new investor, it said.

''Social platforms focused on India need to be highly contextualised to the audience here beyond languages and must include community, moderation and content relevance,'' Anurag Ramdasan, a principal at 3one4 Capital, said.

The ten-month-old app's co-founder and chief executive Aprameya Radhakrishna affirmed that Koo enables the free expression of thoughts and opinions for every Indian irrespective of the language preference.

Existing microblogging platforms have not been able to grow beyond the English-speaking population, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)