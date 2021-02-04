Colliers International India's Project Management team delivers Microsoft's Newest IDC hub in Noida

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India's leading Project Management consultancyColliers International India has successfully handed over Microsoft's India Development Center (IDC) facility at NCR that will be its premier hub for research and development in North India. Serving as the Tier 1 Project Manager on this assignment, Colliers provided end to end services from its conception till closeout stage. The scope included feasibility studies, design management, procurement support, schedule management, construction management and change management.

Inspired by the iconic Taj Mahal, the three floors were conceptualized to capture the essence of its scale, artistry and symmetry while still delivering a modern intelligent workspace of innovation. The project utilized modern construction technology and local artisans to build intricate forms of corian clad arches, ply domes, gypsum vaults, CNC cut lattice work and in-situ marble inlays. The result was an atypical corporate fit-out that echoed Microsoft's ethos of diversity, inclusivity and sustainability. The facility was delivered well within timelines despite the onslaught of a global pandemic which impacted resource and material supply chains.

The Colliers Site Team overcame all challenges while adhering to strict COVID protocols, implementing EHS wellbeing measures and even introducing post-COVID value-additions, like touch-free doors, chemical filtration systems, sensor based accessories into the design program- making this one of the biggest success stories of Project Management deliveries of 2020-21.

''We are super proud of the team that delivered this iconic project. Their resilience, courage and tenacity ensured that the project is completed as per the expectation of the client despite challenging conditions,'' said Arnab Ghosh, Managing Director, Corporate Fitouts at Colliers International India.

