InnerHour raises USD 5.2 million in funding round led by Lightbox

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:34 IST
Mental health platform InnerHour on Thursday said it has raised USD 5.2 million (over Rs 37 crore) in a Series-A funding round led by early-stage venture fund Lightbox.

The company will use this funding to scale its technology-led mental health platform, as it is set to serve a section of the 200 million Indians currently suffering from mental health conditions, InnerHour said in a statement.

Lightbox led the funding with an investment of USD 4.5 million. Other angel investors including Capricorn Ventures & Micasa Investments (Singapore), Pankaj Sahni, CEO Medanta-The Medicity Hospitals, and Info Edge India CEO & MD Hitesh Oberoi also participated in the round, it added.

''This round of funding gives us the opportunity to further build our omni-channel products and services, catering to a range of mental health conditions,'' InnerHour founder and CEO Amit Malik said.

On the development, Lightbox Partner Sandeep Murthy said InnerHour's technology platform combined with a holistic, outcome-driven approach ensures that users get the best support as they learn how to manage their conditions.

''This investment is another example of our commitment at Lightbox to invest in businesses that deliver both social and financial returns,'' he added.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

