Italy's Conte wishes Draghi well, warns against technocrat govt

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:41 IST
Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday wished his designated successor Mario Draghi good luck and said he would never hamper his efforts to put together a new government.

Speaking in public for the first time since Draghi was given a mandate to head a new administration, Conte said he hoped the government would have a political nature and not be formed of just unaffiliated technocrats.

"I would like to see a political government take office, one that is solid and is sufficiently cohesive to be able to make political choices ... that cannot be entrusted to teams of technocrats," Conte said.

