Paras Aerospace, SpearUAV sign MoU to introduce micro-tactical UAV in India

SpearUAV,developers andsuppliers of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) solutions fordefence and Homeland Security applications from Israel, hassignedan MoU with Paras Aerospace to introduce encapsulatedNinox 40 system to the Indian market.

Specifically designed for single-user operation, theNinox 40 is a micro-tactical, cost-effective drone system,featuring an encapsulated drone and control unit, a ParasAerospace statement said on Thursday.

Weighing under 250g -- within regulatory limitations-- it is lightweight enough to be incorporated into thesoldier's vest and carried on-person during combat, it said.

The Ninox 40 has a flight capacity of up to 40minutes, extensive 'ISTAR' capabilities, day and night camerafor enhanced situational awareness, automatic tracking, andcan be launched on the move and from under cover, even inharsh environmental conditions, the statement said.

CEO of SpearUAV Yishai Amir said the defence sector inIndia faces many challenges in surveillance of multipleinternational borders, in jungles and wooded areas as well asdealing with extreme natural forces, such as monsoon storms,cyclones and earthquakes.

''These challenges apply to the special forces,army, navy, various internal security divisions, and nationaldisaster response teams.'' ''The cooperation between our companies will addressthe many needs of these forces, in order to give every person,officer and first responder an immediate ISTAR capability tocomplete their mission and save lives,'' Amir said.

