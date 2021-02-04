Left Menu

Paras Aerospace, SpearUAV sign MoU to introduce micro-tactical UAV in India

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:05 IST
Paras Aerospace, SpearUAV sign MoU to introduce micro-tactical UAV in India

SpearUAV,developers andsuppliers of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) solutions fordefence and Homeland Security applications from Israel, hassignedan MoU with Paras Aerospace to introduce encapsulatedNinox 40 system to the Indian market.

Specifically designed for single-user operation, theNinox 40 is a micro-tactical, cost-effective drone system,featuring an encapsulated drone and control unit, a ParasAerospace statement said on Thursday.

Weighing under 250g -- within regulatory limitations-- it is lightweight enough to be incorporated into thesoldier's vest and carried on-person during combat, it said.

The Ninox 40 has a flight capacity of up to 40minutes, extensive 'ISTAR' capabilities, day and night camerafor enhanced situational awareness, automatic tracking, andcan be launched on the move and from under cover, even inharsh environmental conditions, the statement said.

CEO of SpearUAV Yishai Amir said the defence sector inIndia faces many challenges in surveillance of multipleinternational borders, in jungles and wooded areas as well asdealing with extreme natural forces, such as monsoon storms,cyclones and earthquakes.

''These challenges apply to the special forces,army, navy, various internal security divisions, and nationaldisaster response teams.'' ''The cooperation between our companies will addressthe many needs of these forces, in order to give every person,officer and first responder an immediate ISTAR capability tocomplete their mission and save lives,'' Amir said.PTI RS BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Normal life paralysed in Nepal during general strike, over 200 protesters arrested

Over 200 people were arrested on Thursday for their involvement in arson and vandalism during a general strike called by the Nepal Communist Partys splinter faction-led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda that paralysed normal life across the c...

COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to Northern Cape around 9 Feb

The first Coronavirus shots in the Northern Cape will be given next week, as South Africa gears up for the biggest vaccination campaign in its history.Premier Dr Zamani Saul said the distribution of the first batch of vaccines,l which lande...

Iranian diplomat convicted of planning attack on opposition

An Iranian official identified as an undercover agent was convicted Thursday of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France in 2018 and sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Belgian court, which ...

Lebanon prosecutor sends initial findings to Swiss over central bank

Lebanons public prosecutor sent preliminary findings to Swiss authorities, in response to their request for legal assistance in their investigation of money laundering tied to the Lebanese central bank, the state news agency reported on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021