HAL, GE Aviation sign over Rs 100 crore contract for supply of forgings

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd onThursday signed a contract valued over Rs 100 crore with GEAviation for development and supply of ring forgings for itsAviation military and commercial engine programs.

The five-year contract involves supplying both steeland nickel alloy forgings for shrouds, cases, rings and seals,HAL said in a release.

With this contract award, GE Aviation has initiatedthe development of a raw material supply chain in India aspart of its 'Make in India' and 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'strategy, it said, adding that the award of contract followedHALs successful bidding in GEs Global request for quotes(RFQ).

Chandrashekhar Yavarna, Senior Director, GlobalSourcing Strategy, GE Aviation, handed over the contractdocument to M S Venkatesh, Executive Director, Foundry ForgeDivision during the ongoing Aero India 2021 here.

The ring forgings will be manufactured at HALsnewly established, state-of-the-art ring rolling facility atthe Companys Foundry and Forge Division in Bengaluru.

The division has, after a rigorous audit process,obtained GE Aviation approvals for its quality system andspecial processes, HAL said.

HALs Foundry & Forge Division in Bangalorespecialises in manufacturing of seamless rolled rings inaluminum, nickel and titanium alloys and various grades ofsteel for civil and military aero-engines and spaceapplications, the company added.

The state-run aerospace behemoth also said that thecompany and MIDHANI have signed a MoU at the ongoing AeroIndia 2021 today for development and production of compositeraw materials.

This is the first time that such an MoU has beensigned for composite raw materials, HAL said in a release.

The MoU was signed by R Madhavan, CMD (HAL) and Dr SK Jha, CMD (MIDHANI).

Madhavan said, composites are one area where HALwill collaborate.

Composites raw materials, mainly in the form ofPrepregs used in platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA),Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH)and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), are currently imported.

PTI KSU BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)