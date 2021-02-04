Left Menu

Minda Industries posts over two-fold jump in Q3 profit at Rs 121 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:08 IST
Minda Industries posts over two-fold jump in Q3 profit at Rs 121 cr

Auto components maker Minda Industries on Thursday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 121 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020, riding on the continued growth momentum in the automobile industry fuelled by strong demand.

The company, the flagship firm of the Uno Minda Group, had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 53 crore in the same period last fiscal, Minda Industries said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue from operation grew by 36 per cent at Rs 1,802 crore during the period under review as against Rs 1,327 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it added.

The board of Minda Industries has also declared a 17.5 per cent interim dividend of 35 paisa per share.

''Most automotive industry segments have reported successive improvement in offtake throughout the second half of calendar year 2020 on the back of initial bounce provided by pent-up demand aspect, followed by preference for affordable personal mobility,'' the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Uno Minda Group Chairman and Managing Director Nirmal K Minda said there has been an improvement in our overall performance during the quarter. ''We see the demand increase more than ever due to the rise in preference for personal mobility. Localisation has been one of the key pillars of our foundation,'' he added.

Uno Minda Group CFO Sunil Bohra said the company witnessed growth across all product portfolios during the quarter. ''Healthy demand coupled with higher kit value per vehicle is enabling us to continue better than industry performance. During the quarter, we have been able to bring in more efficiencies on the operational front as well as strengthened our balance sheet,'' he added.

On the outlook, Minda said, ''We believe that the long term demand outlook is still intact and we are well poised to capitalise on this demand. We will continue to pursue our goal with new vigor as we will emerge much stronger from the current challenging environment.” The company, however, said the mobility demand surge driven by COVID-19 risk is expected to normalise as public transport restarts across regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police Commissioner meets Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, ahead of the chakka jam announced by farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws at Delhis borders, sources said.Shrivastava is...

Headless body of woman found on Bhubaneswar outskirts

The headless body of anunidentified middle-aged woman was found on the outskirts ofBhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.The incident comes barely a week after the mysteriousdeath of a student of a university here.Locals spotted the body bes...

Rugby-Brex debuts as Italy name Six Nations team to face France

Juan Ignacio Brex will make his debut at inside centre for Italy as coach Franco Smith named his team on Thursday to face France in their Six Nations opener in Rome. Argentine-born Brex, who has represented Argentina at several levels but n...

ED raid in Keventer office in city

Officials of the EnforcementDirectorateED on Thursday raided the city office of Keventerregarding the share transfer of Metro Dairy by West Bengalgovernment to the private firm.The ED officials conducted raids at the companysoffice at Majhe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021