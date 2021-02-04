Left Menu

PFS Q3 net profit slips over 50 pc to Rs 21cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:43 IST
PFS Q3 net profit slips over 50 pc to Rs 21cr

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) Ltd on Thursday reported an over 50 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20.85 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 43.06 crore in the October-December period previous fiscal.

Its total income (consolidated) also fell to Rs 269.39 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 331.70 crore in the same quarter a year ago, PFS said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income during the period fell to Rs 260.30 crore from Rs 322.11 crore, while income through fee and commission grew slightly to Rs 8.26 crore from Rs 8.02 crore.

PFS is mainly engaged in the business of providing finance for energy value chain through investment and lending into such projects.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 19.95 apiece on BSE, up 2.84 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Central Railway gets Rs 7,222 cr in 2021-22 budgetary allocations for infra works

The South Central Railway SCRhas been sanctioned Rs 7,222 crore in 2021-22 budget asagainst Rs 7,024 crore allocated for previous financial year,towards important infrastructure works, the SCR said here onThursday.The budget outlay for impo...

Media grapples with how to cover Trump after White House

Two weeks into Donald Trumps post-presidency, it feels like he hasnt really gone away.Hes stayed in the news, defying the tradition of former presidents abruptly falling off the radar upon their successors inauguration and despite the shutd...

RLD's series of farmer panchayats begins tomorrow

Rashtriya Lok Dals series of farmer panchayats, which will take place in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, begins on Friday over the protest against new agriculture laws, party leader Jayant Chaudhary said on Thursday.The RLD vice president asse...

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccines in UP: Govt

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh taking the total number of those who have been administered the jabs to 5.4 lakh, a government release said.Almost 1,600 sessions were held throughout th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021