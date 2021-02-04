Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:33 IST
Dalmia Bharat's net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 183 cr in Dec quarter
File Photo Image Credit: PR Newswire

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday reported multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 183 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, helped by sales volume growth and increase in margins.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26 crore during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2020 rose 18.16 per cent to Rs 2,857 crore, against Rs 2,418 crore in the year-ago period.

Dalmia Bharat's total expenses were at Rs 2,586 crore during the December 2020 quarter, up 5.08 per cent as compared with Rs 2,461 crore a year ago.

Its sales volume was 5.80 million tonnes during the quarter, a rise of 13.73 per cent as against 5.10 million tonnes.

Dalmia Cement Bharat CEO and MD Mahendra Singhi said, ''Dalmia Bharat has delivered yet another quarter of strong Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and PAT growth along with a volume growth of 14 per cent.'' He added that premium products registered a growth of 66 per cent year-on-year and the company maintained its progress on fossil fuel substitution with alternative fuels and renewable energy. ''Our company continues to focus and move upward towards the environment and sustainability.'' Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,265.25 apiece on the BSE, up 1.72 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

