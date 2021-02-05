Sporto Flexiwear T-shirts for men's styling needs

- ''The T-shirt is a really basic way of telling the world who and what you are'' - Dennis NothdruftBANGALORE, India, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T-shirts have been a popular garment from time memorial. Right from causing a stir with a plain white t-shirt to becoming a form of self-expression, T-shirts can be called the wardrobe staple. The main reasons for this immense popularity are its versatility and the ease of use.

The T-shirt's versatility comes from its ability to outlast trends. It is the only piece of clothing that can be worn on any occasion. T-shirts started off as a strict innerwear, developed further into workwear and is now a definitive style essential. If one is still trying to find the way around t-shirts, a little input from Sporto will surely help one go a long way.

Sporto, with its comfortable fit, eye-catching design and an array of colours is here to make choosing the right t-shirt even easier. Sporto showcases an assorted range of t-shirts for men, online. Their collection includes round neck, v neck, half sleeves, sleeveless and full sleeve t-shirts. Not only does Sporto boast of the classic colours and prints, but also the trendy Marvel t-shirt collection which includes Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, and Avengers.

Whether it be a casual ensemble for a party, a formal office attire, a gym look or just a comfortable travel outfit, Sporto covers all the facets of a man's styling needs. V neck t-shirts and round neck t-shirts are quite popular with the collegegoers. Many youngsters also prefer the classic black t-shirt paired with a blue denim. One can match a plain solid coloured t-shirt with good pair of denim or chinos for a casual gathering. Printed and striped t-shirts work well with similar (grey on blue) or contrasting (white on blue) hues. In winters, layer the t-shirts with bomber jackets, denim jackets, or cardigans and one is good to go. Sporto's influencers on Instagram and Facebook can surely provide more inspiration on styling. Overall, it is safe to say that Sporto's t-shirt selection is extremely versatile and affordable, making it fit for every man and every occasion.

Exceptional quality and material have always been the focus for Sporto. The lightweight rich cotton fabric and silicon softener give Sporto t-shirts their softness and comfort. Not to forget that there is a barrage of more than 30 different colour variants to choose from. These varied combinations of colours helps one to choose from a wide range and add a unique style to one's attire. Customers can check out more about Sporto and its products on their active social media channels and website.

Sporto aims to create products that can compete with the top International brands but still be accessible and affordable; they cover all t-shirt needs from the economy to the premium segments. Setting high benchmarks and using innovation to improve the designs, fabric, and processes have helped Sporto be competitive and a user favourite.

About Sporto:J.G Hosiery is the parent company of Amul Comfy, Macho, Zoiro and Sporto. Sporto Flexiwear is a new age athleisure brand launched by JGH in the year 2014. Sporto's product range consists of t-shirts, gym vests, hoodies, jackets, joggers, and tracks. These not only give you flexibility but also add to your style quotient by providing high quality Flexiwear. Sporto has brought a revolution in athleisure wear in India and continued the 40-year long legacy of J.G. Hosiery. The brand Sporto is in pursuit to make Flexiwear a household name.

