Launched during lockdown, Anagram Media Labs opens new offices in Jaipur, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Started during the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, 'Anagram Media Labs' is one of India's fastest growing Mar-tech startup and is all set to spread its wings to different geographical territories including Jaipur, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. In a short span of 10 months the startup has seen unparalleled growth enabling the company to extend its operations across multiple locations in India.

The rise in online marketing has seen unmatched growth during the pandemic when more and more brands started trying their hands on digital marketing to reach out to consumer. This has been major breakthrough for Anagram to become the enabler of digital marketing adaption for its clients. The firm specializes in providing integrated marketing solutions backed by Anagram's automated and data led solutions to ensure efficiency, scalability and measurable ROI for the clients. The firm is focused on constantly developing a user friendly, 'one-stop' integrated marketing platform that centralizes and automates marketing control for seamless execution at the push of a button.

The fast emerging venture has so far catered to over 25 satisfied clients and helped them with customized solutions including ATL, BTL and Experiential marketing. Anagram has focused towards giving completely platformised experience to its clients with a portfolio of solutions which includes digital marketing, online advertising, public relations, influencer marketing, branding, content management, content production by adopting the up-to-date modern techniques and digital expertise. The firm is also constantly developing its AI and machine learning tool AML1.0 to ensure relevant and competitive marketing strategies for the clients with the most updated tech based marketing solutions.

"With robust customer data platforms the ways of reaching out to the target audience have evolved. We designed Anagram with the motive of creating a 'One-Stop' marketing solution which enables hitherto complex expensive bespoke executions at the "push" of a button. With the key focus of providing integrated communication service to the clients in the post COVID market realities, Anagram aims to create service and technology-based platform which develops creative campaign ideas backed on data and based on human understanding," said Manjul Wadhwa, MD of Anagram Media Labs, talking about the growth of the company. "The platform created by Anagram is already beta testing 7 plus marquee clients from different sectors like ecommerce, fin-tech, education, etc. As a result of limited spill over and customized communication backed with data led automation the clients have witnessed decreased expenditure increased efficiency within 3 months of beta testing," Manjul Wadhwa added.

Anagram is one-of-its-kind marketing agencies which provides futuristic, platform based Mar-tech solutions along with traditional marketing execution giving the clients a complete 360 degree package for their brands. Linear and integrated communication is ensured for all stages of brand communication starting from research to developing strong content-oriented campaigns. While a client might generally have to choose two agencies to deal with 'Above the line' and 'Below the line' blend of marketing techniques, Anagram provides all the solutions under one roof. For services under ATL, our primary focus is on TVC production, Media planning and buying across all genres on national and regional level.

Under BTL services, our team organizes events, exhibitions, mall activations and other strategic and experiential marketing activities with high impact. PR solutions and influencer marketing to ensure brand communication if followed in earned mediums.

Digital marketing services providing holistic and performance oriented approach. The uniform and relevant communication backed with integrated technology based platform solutions has ensured trust building for the firm and helped with robust customer acquisition and client retention.

"Tech is going to play a very important role in the future, but automation should not be confused with a substitute for content. Content has been, will be and always be the king. The way content is consumed however is ever-evolving and to adapt to the same one needs customized digital tools combined with human understanding to create content that becomes owned asset for the brand's communication," Wadhwa added. Anagram Media Labs was launched in April-2020. Manjul Wadhwa has been a seasoned marketer and brings over 10 years of communications and strategic planning. The combined experience of the team has made Anagram a force to reckon with.

