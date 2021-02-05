Left Menu

Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. launches Exclusive Loyalty Program to offer Free Shifting Services to its Loyal Customers

NEW DELHI, Feb. 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd APML has launched Exclusive Loyalty Program 2021 for its largest customers, who have enjoyed their impeccable moving services atleast 4 times in the past.

NEW DELHI, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd (APML) has launched Exclusive Loyalty Program 2021 for its largest customers, who have enjoyed their impeccable moving services atleast 4 times in the past. While launching this campaign on the republic day eve, ''This special campaign is launched to cheer up our patron's loyalty and boost up their confidence towards APML,'' says Mr. Ramesh Agarwal (Mentor APML). The eligible customers who are planning to relocate have a golden chance to move Free of Cost* (T&C apply). The company has also come up with elite discounted deals for the personnel of PSU's, Defense, Banking & Finance Sector, Judicial Services, Ministers and Civil Servants.

The loyal customers of the company can calculate the average of their last 4 moves and get the 5th one free of cost up to that average amount. This exclusive scheme is active from 26 January 2021 to represent the service commitment and personalization of APML with its dedicated customers. APML is bestowing this One Year Offer on its domestic and international relocation. Mr Saransh Agarwal, COO and Director APML was also present in the launch event and said, ''Our state-of-the-art infrastructure and dynamic USP's always delight our customers.''APML is everyone's preferred shifting partner far-reaching in India with its global footprints providing world-class and affordable services. With its 34 years strong foundation, the company has become a trusted moving brand founded by Mr Ramesh Agarwal, An Ex Defense Personnel also popular with the name of 'A man with a cap' in Indian Relocation Industry. APML has stout foothold in the domain and made the record of shifting around 121000 families annually and become the world's largest household movers as recognized in World Book of Records (UK).

