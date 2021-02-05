Left Menu

Orient Green Power loss narrows to Rs 21 cr in Dec quarter

Orient Green Power Company on Friday said its consolidated net loss in December quarter narrowed to Rs 21.42 crore mainly on the back of higher revenues. Further, pending Supreme Court judgements, we have recognized our REC renewable energy certificate stock at a nominal value of Rs 1 only, Managing Director S Venkatachalam said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:35 IST
Orient Green Power loss narrows to Rs 21 cr in Dec quarter

Orient Green Power Company on Friday said its consolidated net loss in December quarter narrowed to Rs 21.42 crore mainly on the back of higher revenues. The net loss of the firm in the year-ago period was Rs 39.69 crore, Orient Green said in a BSE filing. Total income of the company rose to Rs 58.04 crore in the quarter from Rs 43.01 crore in the same period a year ago.

''The improved wind availability in Q3 has helped lessen the overall impact of the shortfall in H1 (first half of fiscal). Further, pending Supreme Court judgements, we have recognized our REC (renewable energy certificate) stock at a nominal value of Rs 1 only,'' Managing Director S Venkatachalam said. Had this been valued at the erstwhile floor price of Rs 1,000/REC, the revenue for the quarter and nine months would have been higher by Rs 523 lakh and Rs 2,015 lakh, respectively. ''Decision with respect to payments from Andhra Pradesh is also pending before the Court. We are confident of favourable outcomes in respect of both these cases in the coming months,'' Venkatachalam said.

Orient Green is an independent renewable energy-based power generation company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: production aims to begin filming in early 2021

Fans are passionately waiting for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 to stream on Netflix. Sweet Magnolias Season 1 left many cliffhangers to be solved. Netflix officially renewed the second season in July 2020, just after two months of Season 1s pre...

UK regulators say extra AstraZeneca vaccine data highlights efficacy in elderly

British regulators have received extra trial data from AstraZeneca that supports their view that the COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University is effective in the elderly, a vaccines official said on FridayBritain has been rolling o...

2-year-old Indian boy becomes youngest hair donor for cancer patients in the UAE

A two-year-old Indian boy has become one of the youngest donors of hair in the UAE, as part of a charity drive to help cancer patients, according to a media report. At two years and 10 months, Taksh Jain is one of the youngest children to h...

South Africa 26-2 at tea after dismissing Pakistan for 272

Pacer Anrich Nortje picked up 5-56 as South Africa bowled out Pakistan for 272 in the second test on Friday.Faheem Ashraf anchored Pakistans lower-order resistance with a top score of 78 not out, including 12 fours, before Nortje wrapped up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021