Toughest yet to come in pandemic fallout for banks, says BoE's Woods

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Banks in Britain have been shielded from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by government relief measures and the toughest time has yet to come, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Friday.

Government relief schemes such as furlough payments and guarantees on loans from banks to companies, are being wound down in coming months.

"We feel good about what's happened so far but in a way the tougher bit is coming," Woods told a London School of Economics webinar. "The government has pushed out a lot of stress in time, but some will still come through."

Also Read: After Brexit, Ireland and France cut out the middleman - Britain

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

