Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter comments from Rihanna, Thunberg: RJD leader

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari onFriday alleged that the Union government ''fielded'' SachinTendulkar to ''counter'' international personalities whorecently commented on the ongoing farmers' protests, and saidit was an insult to have conferred the Bharat Ratna on thebatting legend.

The RJD's national president asked whether the Centrewants the world to turn a blind eye to the farmer's stir by''getting statements issued by people like Tendulkar''.

Cricketers like Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli,on Wednesday joined Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and AjayDevgn to support the Centre's call on standing against''propaganda'' against the Indian government and its policiesafter international personalities like Rihanna and GretaThunberg extended their support towards farmer's protest.

''Indias sovereignty cannot be compromised. Externalforces can be spectators but not participants. Indians knowIndia and should decide for India. Lets remain united as anation. Tendulkar had tweeted on February 3, 2021 withhashtag #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

''Farmers do not know about Twitter. This Twitterpolitics has started recently and everyone is doing it. Whatdo the farmers know about Greta Thunberg or Rihanna? And youhave fielded Sachin Tendulkar against them,'' the RJD leadersaid.

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg hadcome out in support of the farmers' protest at Delhi's bordersagainst the Centre's new agri laws.

''We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest inIndia,'' she had tweeted soon after singer Rihanna shared anews article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on thefarmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

''Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,''Rihanna had tweeted.

Tiwari's remark came in for sharp criticism from theruling BJP and its ally JD(U) which demanded an apology fromhim.

However, the RJD distanced itself from the remark,terming it as Tiwari's ''personal opinion''.

Condemning the RJD leaders statement, the BJP and theJD(U), describing it as ''absurd and uncalled for''.

''Nowadays Shivanand Tiwari is representing a group offrustrated opposition leaders, crazy to grab headlines. Hisstatement on Sachin Tendulakar is absurd and uncalled for.

Shivanandji should apologise to the people of the country.

''The RJD is free to express grievances and demandBharat Ratna for anybody but Shivanandji doent have the rightto abuse anyone who is conferred with Bharat Ratna. Weseriously condemn the statement and demand that Tejashwi Yadavshould come up with a clarification on his party leader,''Bihar BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bihar JD(U) spokespersonRajiv Ranjan Prasad said, ''Showing respect for foreigncelebrities like Greta Thunberg and Rihanna and insultinglegendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is loved and admiredby millions of people, can only be expected from a leader ofthe RJD''.

If Tiwari does not apologise, RJD leader TejashwiPrasad Yadav should take stern action against him, Prasadsaid.

Bihar RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary said, ''It is his(Shivanand Tiwaris) personal opinion which he may have givenconsidering the conditions and sufferings of the protestingfarmers.

