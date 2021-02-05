Left Menu

Rs 2.56-cr fine imposed on NCR units violating pollution norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:49 IST
Rs 2.56-cr fine imposed on NCR units violating pollution norms

The Centre's Commission For Air Quality Management has conducted surprise checks at more than 5,660 construction and demolition sites in the National Capital Region and imposed a fine of Rs 2.56 crore on agencies not following guidelines for dust pollution control.

Noting the contribution to the construction and demolition sector to the poor air quality in the NCR, the commission vigorously continued with the drives and inspections through the Central Pollution Control Board, the state pollution control boards of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, a statement said on Friday.

Between December 21 and January 3, a total of 659 teams conducted surprise checks at more than 5,660 construction and demolition sites, it said.

''An environmental compensation of Rs. 2.56 crore was levied on the defaulting agencies despite orders of stoppage of work at 87 sites,'' it said.

The teams also conducted inspections for compliance with respect to transportation of construction and demolition material.

''Environment compensation of Rs. 1.67 crore was levied on 1,173 vehicles found not complying with guidelines related to transportation of C&D materials,'' the pollution watchdog said. PTI GVSHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US employers add just 49K jobs as unemployment falls to 6.3%

US employers added just 49,000 jobs in January, a sign that that the viral pandemic retains a tight grip on the economy nearly a year after it triggered a painful recession. The tepid increase followed a decline of 227,000 jobs in December,...

Bio-bubbles are mentally draining: Ravi Shastri calls for two-week break for Team India after IPL

Indias head coach Ravi Shastri has said the team needs a break from the international arena as living in a bio-bubble can be mentally very draining. The Indian players havent been on a break since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier Leag...

Belgians look forward to haircuts as COVID deaths slow

Belgium was expected on Friday to allow hairdressers to reopen mid-month in a slight easing of COVID-19 restrictions as serious infections slow in a country with one of the worlds highest per capita death rates.The Belgian government, regio...

Saliva ban made it difficult to maintain ball as sweat not effective: Bumrah

The ban on saliva turned out to be a handicap for the bowlers since the sweat was not effective to shine the ball, India pace spearhead Jasprit bumrah said on Friday after England called the shots on the opening day of the series-opener, he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021