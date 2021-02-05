Corpus SDP powering AP Fibernet for Triple play services across 7 million homes by 2023

Telangana ( Hyderabad) [India], February 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AP Fibernet announces that it is scaling its subscriber base from the current one million homes to seven million homes in the next three years powered by Corpus SDP Platform. The total sub base will be 2M by end of 2021, 4M by 2022, and 7M by 2023. Corpus SDP platform is an end-to-end triple play solution with a product portfolio of IPTV Middleware, DRM, Transcoding, CDN, and VAS platforms enabling the delivery of linear channels, local channels, VOD, popular OTT apps and Games. AP Fibernet is targeting to grow its revenue from Rs 3 Billion to Rs 30 Billion. It has already introduced new packages with higher internet bandwidth packs bundled with IPTV channels and OTT services. Corpus VAS platform will help AP Fibernet to become a Super aggregator of OTT and various content sources. There is a growing demand for its services in the state of Andhra Pradesh and AP Fibernet is aggressively driving this initiative to ensure maximum households are powered with the internet. The Covid 19 has changed many things and has increased demand for internet connectivity.

Corpus has played a key role in the evolution of AP Fibernet's IPTV service and bundling of value-added services. It has already implemented several Citizen beneficial services along with entertainment services. It is now enabling super aggregation by integrating with popular OTT apps. Along with subscription revenue, Corpus revenue is expected to grow seven-fold contributed by revenue share on VAS services like OTT, Education, advertising across TV, STB, and Mobile screens. Going forward Corpus will add a mobile app as well as a companion app. For mobile streaming, Corpus will deploy its Transcoders and CDN Edge solution to extend the service to multiple devices within the home.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)