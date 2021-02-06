Left Menu

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-02-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 10:03 IST
NFR to run Kisan Special trains from Agartala to Howrah & Sealdah
The North East Frontier Railway(NFR) has decided to run Kisan Special trains from Agartala toHowrah and Sealdah from February 11, for the benefit of thefarmers and transporters of NE Region, an official said.

Kisan Special Train will leave from Agartala at 1915hours once a week on Thursday and will reach Sealdah onSaturday.

The train will have stoppages at Dharmanagar,Badarpur, Lumding, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Goalpara, NewBongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri,Malda Town, Khaltipur, Bardhaman and Bandel forloading/unloading, a statement issued by NF Railway said.

The Indian Railways has started running Kisan Railtrain services to transport perishables and agri-product,including milk, meat and fish, the statement issued by ChiefPRO, NF Railway, Subhanan Chanda said.

These Kisan special trains are run on time-tabledpaths and their punctuality is strictly being monitored toavoid any en-route detentions and delays.

This multi-commodity, multi-consignor/consignee,multi-loading/unloading transportation product is aimed atproviding a wider market to our Kisans, it said.

Commodities which may be transported via Kisan Railare tea, rubber, turmeric, black pepper, mustard, soybean,betel nut, oranges, pineapple, ginger, kiwi, passion fruit,chillies(green), large cardamom and fruits and vegetables.

A subsidy of 50 per cent is being granted on thetransportation of fruits and vegetables via Kisan trains.

The primary objective of running Kisan specail trainsis to increase the income in the farm sector by connectingproduction centres to markets and consumption centres, thestatement said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

