'Chakka Jam': Roads blocked in Latur district of Maha

Farmer activists blocked roads atdifferent places in Latur district of Maharashtra on Saturdayas part of the 'chakka jam' protest called by farmer bodiesagitating at borders of New Delhi against the three new farmlaws.

The protests were held peacefully on Nanded road nearKrishi Mahavidyalaya, Vasangaon Pati, Harangul railway bridgeand also on Ambejogai road under the aegis of the Kisan KamgarSamanvaya Samiti between 12 noon to 3 PM.

Activists of the Congress, Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, andShetkari Sanghatna took part in the agitations.

A police official said vehicular traffic remainedsuspended in some areas in view of the protests.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC)buses didn't ply on roads after 12 noon, officials said.

A memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovindwas submitted to Latur deputy collector in Nilanga.

