Denmark to lift UAE flight ban from Sunday - UAE embassy
Denmark said two weeks ago it would temporarily halt flights from the Gulf state for five days after concerns were raised about the coronavirus tests administered in the emirate of Dubai before departure. Passengers travelling from the UAE to Denmark must present a negative COVID-19 no older than 24 hours before boarding.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:55 IST
Denmark will lift a ban on flights coming from the United Arab Emirates from Sunday, the UAE embassy to Denmark said on Twitter on Saturday. Denmark said two weeks ago it would temporarily halt flights from the Gulf state for five days after concerns were raised about the coronavirus tests administered in the emirate of Dubai before departure.
Passengers travelling from the UAE to Denmark must present a negative COVID-19 no older than 24 hours before boarding. On arrival they must take another test and isolate for 10 days, the embassy said, adding that these rules apply until Feb. 28.
