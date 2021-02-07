Left Menu

Nearly all victims of Mexican massacre confirmed as Guatemalans

So far 16 of the victims have been identified, including two Mexican nationals and 14 Guatemalans, the prosecutor's office of the state of Tamaulipas said in a statement. Authorities have been working to identify the bodies using DNA collected by people who believe their relatives, many of whom are Guatemalan migrants, may be among the victims.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-02-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 10:05 IST
Nearly all victims of Mexican massacre confirmed as Guatemalans
Representative image. Image Credit: Pxhere

Mexico has identified nine more Guatemalan victims who were among the 19 people killed in a massacre in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas last month, authorities said on Saturday. So far 16 of the victims have been identified, including two Mexican nationals and 14 Guatemalans, the prosecutor's office of the state of Tamaulipas said in a statement.

Authorities have been working to identify the bodies using DNA collected by people who believe their relatives, many of whom are Guatemalan migrants, may be among the victims. The bodies, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found along a popular migrant smuggling route in a remote area of Tamaulipas, which borders the United States in northeastern Mexico. The killings have caused renewed consternation in Mexico about the perils faced by migrants, many of whom come from the three violent and impoverished Central American countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

One of the newly identified people is named by the Mexican prosecutor's office as Paola D. "Z", believed to be Paola Damaris Zacarias. Her family told Reuters last month she was suspected to have been among those who died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Structure of DTH industry remains attractive in mid to long term: Airtel CEO

The DTH market proposition continues to be attractive in the medium to long run, given the current structure, the upside opportunity from cable conversion, and current niche play of streaming services, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has sai...

Court accepts closure report in murder bid case against Chhota Rajan

A special CBI court here hasaccepted the closure report filed by the probe agency againstjailed gangster Chhota Rajan in a case of attempt to murder ofa noted journalist in 1997.In his order issued on Saturday, special judge A TWankhede cle...

Tennis-Briton Evans claims maiden ATP title at Murray River Open

Briton Dan Evans captured his first ATP Tour title with a commanding 6-2 6-3 win against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Murray River Open final on Sunday. Eighth seed Evans broke serve five times in the Australian Open warm-up event and neede...

AIADMK goes to police again against Sasikala, alleges conspiracy to unleash violence in TN

Ahead of expelled leader Sasikalasreturn on February 8 to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, the rulingAIADMK has lodged a complaint with police against her camp,alleging a conspiracy to unleash violence and soughtaction to ensure peace in the stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021