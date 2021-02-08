Left Menu

Ather Energy opens retail outlet in Ahmedabad

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:39 IST
Ather Energy opens retail outlet in Ahmedabad
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy on Monday said it has opened its retail outlet - Ather Space - in Ahmedabad in association with Kataria Group.

The company had set up its first experience centre in Bengaluru in June 2018 and opened the second one in Chennai followed by Mumbai which was opened in January this year.

Customers in Ahmedabad can now ride the Ather 450X electric scooter and get an in-depth view of the product and its features before pre-ordering the vehicle and can also book test ride slots on the website prior to visiting the experience centre, Ather Energy said in a release.

The Ather 450X Is an upgrade from its predecessor Ather 450, powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and comes with four riding modes.

The Ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X is Rs.1.61 lakh in Ahmedabad and Rs 1.42 lakh for the Ather 450 Plus, according to the release.

Equipped with complete service support for the owners, the customers can also learn about every aspect of the vehicle at the facility, it said.

The company has been accepting pre-orders for Ather 450X last year and since then has received a phenomenal response from customers across Gujarat.

"Our experience centres are designed to reflect Ather Energy's value proposition. Typically, a consumer spends about 45 minutes on average at an Ather experience centre which is unique in the category," Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

Ather Energy plans to set up a retail outlet Surat as well, under its second phase of network expansion, which will come up in the second quarter of 2021, said the release.

The company said it has commenced setting up charging points, Ather Grid, in Ahmedabad and has already installed three fast charging points so far in the city.

To encourage adoption of EVs in the city, Ather Energy will provide free charging at Ather Grid for all electric two and four-wheelers till March 2021 and will add 10-12 more charging points to its network, the company said in the release.

Ather Energy currently operates in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai and will expand to a total of 27 cities in 2021, said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Immigrants, activists worry Biden won''t end Trump barriers

For nearly 17 months, the Trump administration tried to deport the mother and daughter from El Salvador. The Biden administration may finish the job.They are being held at a family detention center in remote Dilley, Texas, but have repeated...

China stocks end higher on market reform cheer, easing virus worries

China stocks closed higher on Monday as the country reported zero new local cases of the novel coronavirus and investors cheered Beijings latest reform measures for the stock market. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5 to 5,564.56, while t...

UK says Astrazeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots

There is no evidence that the Astrazeneca vaccine does not prevent death or serious illness, and South Africa has only imposed a temporary halt on using the vaccine, a British junior health minister said on Monday.South Africa will put on h...

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Over 200 people feared missing, rescue operation underway

Over 200 people are feared missing following the glacier burst, which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday while adding that rescue operation is underway....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021