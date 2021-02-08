JK Cement shares gain over 5 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of JK Cement Ltd on Monday gained over 5 percent after the company posted a nearly 75 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The stock jumped 5.67 percent to Rs 2,364 on the BSE. It gained 5.66 percent to Rs 2,365 on the NSE.

On Saturday, JK Cement Ltd reported an increase of 74.82 percent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 217.28 crore in the 2020 December quarter. It had a profit of Rs 124.29 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in the latest December quarter climbed around 25 percent to Rs 1,832.71 crore compared to the same period a year ago.

