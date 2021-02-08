Left Menu

JK Cement shares gain over 5 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of JK Cement Ltd on Monday gained over 5 percent after the company posted a nearly 75 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2020. The stock jumped 5.67 percent to Rs 2,364 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:43 IST
JK Cement shares gain over 5 pc after Q3 earnings
Image Credit: Twitter (@JKCementIndia)

Shares of JK Cement Ltd on Monday gained over 5 percent after the company posted a nearly 75 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The stock jumped 5.67 percent to Rs 2,364 on the BSE. It gained 5.66 percent to Rs 2,365 on the NSE.

On Saturday, JK Cement Ltd reported an increase of 74.82 percent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 217.28 crore in the 2020 December quarter. It had a profit of Rs 124.29 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in the latest December quarter climbed around 25 percent to Rs 1,832.71 crore compared to the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Immigrants, activists worry Biden won''t end Trump barriers

For nearly 17 months, the Trump administration tried to deport the mother and daughter from El Salvador. The Biden administration may finish the job.They are being held at a family detention center in remote Dilley, Texas, but have repeated...

China stocks end higher on market reform cheer, easing virus worries

China stocks closed higher on Monday as the country reported zero new local cases of the novel coronavirus and investors cheered Beijings latest reform measures for the stock market. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5 to 5,564.56, while t...

UK says Astrazeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots

There is no evidence that the Astrazeneca vaccine does not prevent death or serious illness, and South Africa has only imposed a temporary halt on using the vaccine, a British junior health minister said on Monday.South Africa will put on h...

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Over 200 people feared missing, rescue operation underway

Over 200 people are feared missing following the glacier burst, which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday while adding that rescue operation is underway....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021