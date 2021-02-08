Left Menu

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities posts revenue of Rs 226 cr in Q3

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has reported 86 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 21 crore during the October to December quarter from Rs 11 crore in Q3 FY20.

ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:54 IST
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities posts revenue of Rs 226 cr in Q3
The company is a leading biscuits exporter to 64 countries across 6 continents.. Image Credit: ANI

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has reported 86 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 21 crore during the October to December quarter from Rs 11 crore in Q3 FY20. It posted 11 per cent growth in revenues at Rs 226 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 203 crore in the same period of previous fiscal. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 40 per cent to Rs 40 crore from 28 crore.

For the nine month period ended December 2020, the net profit was up by 180 per cent to Rs 60 crore from Rs 21 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Revenues totalled Rs 657 crore from Rs 568 crore, up 16 per cent, with EBITDA rising by 66 per cent to Rs 112 crore from Rs 67 crore. "The festives helped to create a positive sentiment among consumers across India despite Covid-19 during the last quarter," said Managing Director Anoop Bector.

"The company witnessed a strong volume uptick for its products across all categories, especially in the premium category. There has been significant increase in the price realisations too," he said. The company witnessed double-digit growth in its biscuits segment backed by strong demand in both domestic as well as exports market. The branded breads and bakery products also saw an increased level of demand with the change in dietary habits and lifestyle behaviours during Covid-19.

Institutional bakery sales started picking up pace as restaurants opened after relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. The institutional bakery sales are coming back to pre-Covid levels. The company said it is able to procure raw materials and distribute its products smoothly through its multi-channel distribution network pan-India.

"We expect the growth momentum to continue and envisage volume pick up which will lead to improvement in operational efficiencies and margin uptick. We are continually working towards achieving sustainable earnings growth," said Bector. Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd is one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment in north India and a leading premium bakery player in India.

It is the sole or preferred supplier to some of the largest quick service restaurant franchises, cloud kitchens and multiplexes. The company is a leading biscuits exporter to 64 countries across six continents and is expanding through modern trade and e-commerce. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Immigrants, activists worry Biden won''t end Trump barriers

For nearly 17 months, the Trump administration tried to deport the mother and daughter from El Salvador. The Biden administration may finish the job.They are being held at a family detention center in remote Dilley, Texas, but have repeated...

China stocks end higher on market reform cheer, easing virus worries

China stocks closed higher on Monday as the country reported zero new local cases of the novel coronavirus and investors cheered Beijings latest reform measures for the stock market. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5 to 5,564.56, while t...

UK says Astrazeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots

There is no evidence that the Astrazeneca vaccine does not prevent death or serious illness, and South Africa has only imposed a temporary halt on using the vaccine, a British junior health minister said on Monday.South Africa will put on h...

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Over 200 people feared missing, rescue operation underway

Over 200 people are feared missing following the glacier burst, which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday while adding that rescue operation is underway....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021