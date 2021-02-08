Left Menu

Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 12:40 IST
Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Monday it had bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for 25.2 million pounds ($34.6 million) completing the break-up of Philip Green's fallen empire.

Like rival ASOS's purchase last month of Arcadia's prized Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, Boohoo's deal does not include any stores, putting thousands of jobs at risk. ($1 = 0.7281 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty on Monday to corruption charges at the resumption of his trial some six weeks before Israeli voters again pass judgment on his leadership.I confirm the written answer submitted in my name...

Immigrants, activists worry Biden won''t end Trump barriers

For nearly 17 months, the Trump administration tried to deport the mother and daughter from El Salvador. The Biden administration may finish the job.They are being held at a family detention center in remote Dilley, Texas, but have repeated...

China stocks end higher on market reform cheer, easing virus worries

China stocks closed higher on Monday as the country reported zero new local cases of the novel coronavirus and investors cheered Beijings latest reform measures for the stock market. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5 to 5,564.56, while t...

UK says Astrazeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots

There is no evidence that the Astrazeneca vaccine does not prevent death or serious illness, and South Africa has only imposed a temporary halt on using the vaccine, a British junior health minister said on Monday.South Africa will put on h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021