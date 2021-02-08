Left Menu

European shares rise as Dialog Semi lifts technology stocks

European shares rose on Monday, after their best weekly gain in nearly three months, as Dialog Semiconductor boosted technology stocks, while hopes remained of a quicker economic recovery against the backdrop of vaccine roll-outs globally. Renesas Electronics Corp and Dialog Semiconductor said they had agreed for the Japanese chipmaker to buy the Frankfurt-listed chip designer for 4.9 billion euros ($5.90 billion) in cash.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:48 IST
European shares rise as Dialog Semi lifts technology stocks
Representative Image Image Credit:

European shares rose on Monday, after their best weekly gain in nearly three months, as Dialog Semiconductor boosted technology stocks, while hopes remained of a quicker economic recovery against the backdrop of vaccine roll-outs globally.

Renesas Electronics Corp and Dialog Semiconductor said they had agreed for the Japanese chipmaker to buy the Frankfurt-listed chip designer for 4.9 billion euros ($5.90 billion) in cash. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, adding to previous week's gains of 3.5%, with technology shares rising 1.3%.

Frankfurt shares rose 0.6%, outperforming European peers in early trading. Most European sector indexes were higher moments after the open.

Global markets also started the week on a stronger footing, with investors keeping a close watch on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package for the United States that is expected to be passed by lawmakers as soon as this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi gives sharp reply to opposition in RS, reacts to global attention over farm laws

Amid the ongoing farmers protest against the Centres newly enacted farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday quoted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector and also cautioned the nation about a new ...

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Visitors extend lead to 360 runs despite losing five wickets

England extended their lead to 360 runs despite losing quick wickets in the second session of day four in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. At tea interval, Englands score read 1195 with Jos Buttler and O...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

Highlights of day one of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local GMT 11 1959 DIMITROV EASES PAST CILICBulgarian 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov beat Croatias Marin Cilic 6-4 6-2 7-6 5 in the opening round...

India take five but England extend lead to 360

Indian bowlers scythed through the England top half, including picking the vital wicket of Joe Root, but the visitors still extended their overall lead to a formidable 360 runs on the fourth day of the opening Test here on Monday.England we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021