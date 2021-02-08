Left Menu

Capital support for Indian govt banks to determine loan growth: Fitch

Indian state-owned banks will be forced to continue on a path of risk aversion and soft loan growth without adequate capital support from the state, according to Fitch Ratings.

ANI | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:20 IST
Capital support for Indian govt banks to determine loan growth: Fitch
Fitch estimate pegs the sector's capital requirement between $15 billion to 58 billion for next two years. Image Credit: ANI

Indian state-owned banks will be forced to continue on a path of risk aversion and soft loan growth without adequate capital support from the state, according to Fitch Ratings. The banks have so far managed to avert further pressure on their weak core capitalisation on the back of regulatory forbearance, limited risk underwriting and lower credit growth.

Fitch said it expects a moderately worse operating environment for the Indian banking sector in 2021, anchored to its belief that the banks' prospects for new business and revenue generation are likely to remain muted. However, the sector can bounce back faster if state banks -- accounting for 60 per cent of sector assets -- were substantially recapitalised.

It can potentially mitigate capital risk on account of a weak asset-quality outlook and limited loss-absorption buffers while leaving enough for the banks to benefit from subdued -- but very slowly recovering -- corporate and consumer confidence -- broadly in line with private banks. State banks' access to capital markets is currently limited. They collectively raised equity of about 1 billion dollars between August to December 2020 from the capital markets as banks had to settle for considerably smaller amounts even when compared with their modest expectations.

In contrast, large- to mid-sized private banks raised close to 6.8 billion dollars in 2020-2021, adding roughly 125 to 250 basis points in terms of risk-weighted assets versus 20 to 60 basis points by state-owned banks. Fitch estimate pegs the sector's capital requirement between 15 billion to 58 billion dollars under various stress scenarios for the next two years, of which state banks account for the bulk. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Century Plyboards arm's new unit in Africa begins commercial production

Century Plyboards India on Monday said its subsidiarys newly set up veneer manufacturing unit in Africa has started commercial production.The newly set up veneer manufacturing unit of the companys wholly-owned subsidiary Century Gabon SUARL...

Cricket-India spared follow-on but trail England by 360 runs

India were bowled out for 337 on the penultimate day of the opening test against England on Monday but while they were spared the ignominy of the follow-on they trailed the tourists by 360 runs at tea.England, who posted a mammoth 578 in th...

German industrial production flat after 7 months of gains

Industrial production in Germany, Europes biggest economy, stagnated in December after seven consecutive months of gains, official data showed Monday.The figure from the Economy Ministry followed data on Friday that showed factory orders dr...

Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over Rs 41 lakh: Defence Minister

The induction ceremony of the first five Rafale jets at the Ambala Air Force base on September 10 last cost the exchequer a little over of Rs 41 lakh including Rs 9.18 lakh GST, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021