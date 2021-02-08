CSMIA Releases 5th Edition of its Sustainability Report 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), announces the release of its fifth biennial Sustainability Report 2020. Encompassing a period of FY 2018-19 and 2019-20, the report outlines the approach, performance and achievements of the airport on the triple bottom lines of sustainability principles of development, i.e., Social, Environment and Economic. The report encapsulates CSMIA's consistent endeavors to achieve long-term sustainability targets and balance rapid growth and development towards the environment and social excellence. Sustainability has always been at the heart of decision-making at CSMIA in order to reduce the impact of airport operations on the environment and ensure an inclusive growth by contributing to the economic and social development of the community. The Sustainability Report 2020 highlights major strides made by CSMIA particularly towards carbon neutrality, energy-saving, and emission reduction amongst others.

On the release of CSMIA's Sustainability report, Mr. R.K. Jain, Chief Executive Officer, MIAL, said, ''We have made great strides and achieved several milestones in our journey towards inclusive growth. Over FY 2018-19 and FY2019-20, the airport has generated economic value of INR 38474.40 million and INR 35,527 million respectively and distributed economic value of INR 37,160.70 million and INR 36,394.90 million respectively across operating costs, employee wages and benefits, community investment as well as payments to capital providers and governments to name a few.” He further added, “While this report encompasses our achievements over the last two fiscal years, there are many more projects in the pipeline that we will be sharing in the next sustainability report.” The sustainability initiatives undertaken by CSMIA align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and are prepared as per Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) standards - Comprehensive option, Airport Operators Sector Supplement (AOSS) and National Voluntary Guidelines (NVG) on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business. CSMIA’s Sustainability Report 2020 has been externally assured by Bureau Veritas Certification in line with the requirements of the AA1000AS (2008) Standard - Type 2 Moderate level. CSMIA is the first airport in Asia Pacific to have published a Sustainability report as per the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. It is also the first Indian airport to receive an 'A' rating for its sustainability report from GRI in 2012. The report aims to keep its stakeholders informed regarding the airport’s progress on vital sustainability issues such as Climate Change, Health, Safety & Security, Environment, Employee Wellbeing, amongst others to create value in various forms through the short, medium and long term. With the vision of becoming one of the world’s best airports, CSMIA has undertaken concerted efforts to drive the three pillars of sustainability - (1) maximizing the value creation for its stakeholders (2) adapting to industry best practices to tackle environmental challenges and (3) building an inclusive societal approach. Focusing on good corporate citizenship, CSMIA is committed to ingrain sustainability into its core business strategy and operations. Thus, CSMIA has established itself as a truly global airport conforming to international standards in terms of design, processes, service, and facilities and is dedicated to building resilience and serving passengers by providing the best travel experience.

Sustainability Target (Planned)• Metrological Farm - Installation of Weather Monitoring System• Sourcing Green Solar Energy - Sourcing of green solar energy from off-site solar renewable generatorSustainability Target (In-Progress)• Common user Fuel Farm - Facility to improve the Aviation Turbine Fuel supply services at the airport Sustainability Highlights FY2018-19 & FY 2019-20• Successfully operated 1,004 aircraft movements in a day - highest for any single-runway airport in the world - as on December 8, 2018• 15% increase in cargo throughput • 10% CO2 reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions as compared to 2016-18 and 9% CO2 reduction in other indirect GHG emissions (Scope 3) as compared to 2016-18• 100% Single-use Plastic Free• 44% total solar power generation increased • Over INR 8.8 Mn spent on CSR initiatives during the reporting period • Achieved ASQ score 5.00 in 2019 as compared to 4.99 in 2018 • 88.24% procurement from Maharashtra • 75% New employees hired locally• 1,08,644 man-hours of training imparted to employees in the reporting period • Mapped sustainability efforts to National Voluntary Guidelines (NVG) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)• Covered sustainability performance of CSMIA across 126 GRI Standards disclosures To access the report, please visit here, Sustainability Report 2020 Image: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)