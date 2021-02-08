School bus hits truck in Haryana, seven children injured

School bus hits truck in Haryana, seven children injuredPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:57 IST
Seven children sustained minor injuries when their school bus hit a cement-laden truck from behind while negotiating a turn in Haryana's Rewari district on Monday, a police official said.
The accident took place near Palhawas village.
The bus driver and a teacher were also injured in the accident, the official said.
''Luckily, no one sustained any serious injury,'' SHO of Rohrai police station Manoj Kumar said over the phone.
The bus was going towards the school in Rewari when the accident occurred, Kumar said, adding that all the injured persons were taken to a hospital in the district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
