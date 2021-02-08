Marathwada: 10L MSEDCL consumers get disconnection notices

The Maharashtra StateElectricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has sentdisconnection notices via SMS to nearly 10 lakh consumers ineight districts of Marathwada, a senior official said onMonday.

MSEDCL joint managing director Naresh Gite saidoutstanding power bills in the region had gone up, especiallyduring the coronavirus-induced lockdown when a large number ofbills remained unpaid.

''The MSEDCL has sent disconnection notices to 9,97,397consumers in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Osmanabad,Latur, Parbhani and Nanded districts. The notices have beensent via SMS, and 8,09,573 consumers have received them,'' hetold PTI.

Gite said pending bills, as of January this year,stood at Rs 683 crore in these eight districts, up from Rs 388crore in January last year.

However, he said, MSEDCL was making efforts toincrease recovery of bills.

''In January last year, the bills generated totaled Rs564 crore, of which we managed to recover Rs 489 crore. ThisJanuary, the bill amount was Rs 588 crore and we recovered Rs553 crore,'' the MSEDCL JMD informed.

Another official said, of the 9.97 lakh consumers whoare yet to pay their bills, Aurangabad and Jalna accounted for3,16,135, Beed, Latur and Osmanabad 3,59,938, Nanded, Hingoliand Parbhani 3,21,234.

MSEDCL has 38 lakh consumers in Marathwada, he added.

PTI AWBNM BNM

