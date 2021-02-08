Shael Oswal's 'Ishaara' is a breath of fresh air romance

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Industrialist by profession and singer by passion, Shael Oswal needs no introduction. The singer best known for his smacking hit Soniye-Hiriye in 2006, a song that revolutionized romance is back with his new single titled 'Ishaara'. "Post SoniyeHiriye, I came up with a lot of singles and I released them on my own YouTube channel, however, I think Ishaara stands out from all, purely because this song is very close to my heart. The fusion we have used in this song is something that I have tried after long. Ahead of valentine's week, Ishaara will promise romance brewing all ages," he said.

The song Ishaara travels across different times and eras. Shael plays a wildlife photographer who accidentally reaches a haveli for a night stay. He encounters situations where he is in a Deja vu where he feels connected to the place and a girl. Played by Shivanggi Verma, the girl is his beloved one who 100 years back was waiting for Shael (who plays a royal warrior as well). Circumstances are such that the warrior had to leave his love and his haveli to fight the external forces. It's been more than 100 years and counting that his love is still waiting for him in that haveli in form of a spirit. Will Shael in the present time be able to know who this girl is, and will he be able to connect to his past? Will he be able to connect her 'Ishaara's' (signs) which will lead him to her? The storyline is very chilling and exciting at the same time as it takes you through two different eras. Shael married Sameksha in Singapore in July 2020 amidst lockdown. The two created two other music videos, titled 'Tere Naal' and 'Tu Milaa To' both completely shot without a single crew member on board. Sameksha who had a wonderful stint in acting across all platforms from TV shows to Bollywood to Punjabi and South films always had a passion for being behind the camera. With Ishaara she donned the director's hat on a big scale for the first time.

Talking about her stint in Direction with Ishaara, she says, "Ishaara is very close to me. Not only it was my directional debut but the concept of the song is also weaved by me. I have always been a creative person and I like to improvise with situations. We shot Ishaara at Shael's farmhouse in Delhi which spanned across 2 days. Apart from looking into the direction, I was equally involved in costumes and art. Since Ishaara is like my baby, I wanted to bring the best out of it and both Shael and I are very happy with the outcome. I am confident the song will be a rage amongst music lovers." Ishaara's teaser was out on 24th January and has already garnered 1.2 Million eyeballs. The song is sung by Shael and he is the lead protagonist in the song as well. Shivanggi Verma plays the queen's role opposite Shael and the song is directed by Sameksha. Ishaara releases today under ShaelOswal's YouTube channel - @shaeloswal.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)