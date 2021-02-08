Left Menu

91 lakh guarantees issued till Jan 25 under ECLG scheme: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:15 IST
91 lakh guarantees issued till Jan 25 under ECLG scheme: Gadkari

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee (ECLG) Scheme, around 91 lakh guarantees have been issued till January 25 this year.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, he said during the current financial year (April-December), a total number of 31,923 units were setup under the ongoing Prime Minister Employment Generation programme (PMEGP) and 5,21,746 guarantees were issued under another ongoing scheme - Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises.

''Under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, around 91 lakh guarantees have been issued till 25.01.2021,'' he said.

The government has announced several measures under Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to increase availability of credit to the MSME sector which include Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loans for business, including MSMEs under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has created a Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) at Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore. ''As on December 1, 2020, investment of Rs. 4509.16 crore has been made in 384 Start-ups,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson confident in COVID-19 vaccines as South Africa pauses AstraZeneca rollout

London UK, February 8 ANISputnik The UK government is very confident about the effectiveness of all the COVID-19 vaccines that the country has approved for use so far, despite South Africas decision to pause the rollout of the AstraZenecaOx...

Egypt says concrete wall will protect resort of Sharm el-Sheikh

Egypt says a recently constructed 36 km concrete and wire barrier encircling Sharm el-Sheikh will help protect tourism at the Red Sea resort on the southern tip of the Sinai peninsula. Authorities in southern Sinai hope to revitalise touris...

Maha: Man's burnt body found in car, 3 relatives detained

A man was killed, his body setablaze and his car dumped in a pit in Jalna in Maharashtra,after which three relatives were detained for questioning,police said on Monday.Ramesh Shelke, a resident of Pohegaon, had gone toMehkar for some work ...

PM Modi to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on Feb 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on February 10 at 630 PM via video conferencing. The theme of the Summit is Redefining our common future Safe and secure environment for all, stated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021