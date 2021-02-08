Left Menu

Dutch government to extend night curfew through March 2 - RTL

The curfew, the first in the Netherlands since World War Two, sparked several days of riots from anti-lockdown protesters when it was initially introduced on Jan. 23.. RTL reported that Mark Rutte's government would announce the extension at a news conference later Monday.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:49 IST
Dutch government to extend night curfew through March 2 - RTL

The Dutch government will extend a night-time curfew intended to slow the spread of coronavirus through March 2, broadcaster RTL reported on Monday, citing sources in The Hague. The curfew, the first in the Netherlands since World War Two, sparked several days of riots from anti-lockdown protesters when it was initially introduced on Jan. 23..

RTL reported that Mark Rutte's government would announce the extension at a news conference later Monday. New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands have been declining after months of lockdown measures, but the government is warning that a wave of new infections is coming due to the growth in more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steadies above $1.37; speculators' net long position increases

The pound had a quiet start to the week, overall flat on the day against the dollar and euro, but analysts remained bullish on its outlook and the latest positioning data showed the speculative long position on the British currency had incr...

Commercial on farmers’ protest played in California during Super Bowl

A 40-second commercial on the farmers protest in India was played in California during this years Super Bowl, an annual football championship watched by millions of people across America.The commercial begins with a quote of civil rights ic...

As vaccines arrive, South Africa faces widespread scepticism over safety

As a nurse in a country battling deadly diseases, Rich Sicina sometimes vaccinates other South Africans, but he says there is no way he will take a COVID-19 shot - he doesnt believe it will be safe or effective. South Africas decision on Su...

COVID-19: 36,266 more vaccinated in Maha; tally tops 5 lakh

A total of 36,266 healthcare andfrontline workers were administeredCOVID-19vaccines inMaharashtra on Monday, taking the tally of beneficiariesbeyond the 5-lakh mark, the state government said.According to an official statement, 22,200health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021