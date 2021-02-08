Couple, son dead, daughter, driver injured in Latur accident

Couple, son dead, daughter, driver injured in Latur accidentPTI | Latur | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:52 IST
A couple and their son were killedand daughter and driver seriously injured after their carrammed into a sugarcane-laden tractor trolley near Dalajvillage in Latur's Indapur tehsil, police said on Monday.
The incident took place around 10pm on Sunday and thedeceased have been identified as Arun Mane (45), his wifeGeeta (36), son Mukund (12), while the injured are daughterSakshi (18) and car driver Mahadev Netake (56), an officialsaid.
The family was returning in their SUV from Pune whenthe accident took place, added the Indapur police stationofficial.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
