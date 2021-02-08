Left Menu

COVID-19: Maha to spend unutilised Rs 887 cr on health infra

The Maharashtra government willspend Rs 887 crore of the unutilised COVID-19 mitigation fundon health infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister and FinanceMinister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.Speaking to reporters, he also said the governmentwill start allotting additional fund of Rs 50 crore from theyear 2022-23 to the districts doing outstanding work in theimplementation of the District Annual Scheme DAS in 2021.The COVID-19 funds were allotted to all districts inMaharashtra for the purpose of the pandemic mitigation.

COVID-19: Maha to spend unutilised Rs 887 cr on health infra
The Maharashtra government willspend Rs 887 crore of the unutilised COVID-19 mitigation fundon health infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister and FinanceMinister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he also said the governmentwill start allotting additional fund of Rs 50 crore from theyear 2022-23 to the districts doing outstanding work in theimplementation of the 'District Annual Scheme' (DAS) in 2021.

''The COVID-19 funds were allotted to all districts inMaharashtra for the purpose of the pandemic mitigation. Out ofthese funds, around Rs 887 crore remained unspent as somedistricts incurred less expenditure while some demanded lessfunds than the approved funds. We have decided to spend thisamount for health infrastructure in the state,'' he said afterattending a District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting of theNagpur division.

Speaking on the additional allotment under the DAS,Pawar said a district will be selected for the additionalgrant of Rs 50 crore on parameters like holding DPC meetingson time; the quantum of unspent funds; timely administrativeapproval etc.

He said funds of Rs 270 crore and Rs 150 crore wereallotted for districts of Gadchiroli and Bhandara,respectively, and Rs 165 crore as the general fund the for DPCscheme 2021-22.

The DPC funds for Nagpur, Wardha and Chandrapur willbe decided later, he added.

Responding to a query on extending the tenure of theVidarbha Statutory Development Board (VSDB), Pawar said thestate government wanted so.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

