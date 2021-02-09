Cure.fit acquires fitness facilities aggregator Fitternity

Health and wellness platform core.fit on Tuesday announced its acquisition of fitnessfacilities aggregator Fitternity.

With a collective user base of three million users,Cure.fit and Fitternity will together occupy greater marketdominance in terms of ''empowering'' more than 5000 fitnesscentres spread across top 20 cities in India, Bengaluru-headquartered Cure.fit said in a statement.

While Fitternity will continue to exist as a separateplatform, this move will allow Cure. fit to scale 'Cult Pass' the companys recently launched all-access pass to the ''bestgyms and Cult centres'' in India, it said.

Co-Founder & CEO of Fitternity,Neha Motwani,said:''While Fitternity will continue to run as it always has, withCure.fit, we will be able to create a formidable force to grow& drive scale for our partners.''

