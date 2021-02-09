Left Menu

Cure.fit acquires fitness facilities aggregator Fitternity

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:32 IST
Cure.fit acquires fitness facilities aggregator Fitternity
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Health and wellness platform core.fit on Tuesday announced its acquisition of fitnessfacilities aggregator Fitternity.

With a collective user base of three million users,Cure.fit and Fitternity will together occupy greater marketdominance in terms of ''empowering'' more than 5000 fitnesscentres spread across top 20 cities in India, Bengaluru-headquartered Cure.fit said in a statement.

While Fitternity will continue to exist as a separateplatform, this move will allow Cure. fit to scale 'Cult Pass' the companys recently launched all-access pass to the ''bestgyms and Cult centres'' in India, it said.

Co-Founder & CEO of Fitternity,Neha Motwani,said:''While Fitternity will continue to run as it always has, withCure.fit, we will be able to create a formidable force to grow& drive scale for our partners.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says it has secured 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines till April

Ethiopia has secured nine million doses of COVID-19 vaccines up until April, its health minister told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it hopes to inoculate at least a fifth of the countrys 110 million people by the end of the year. For now ...

Russia registers 15,019 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 9 ANISputnik Russia registered 15,019 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 15,916 the day before, taking the tally to 3,998,216, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday. Over the past day, 15,019 ...

EssilorLuxottica offers to sell stores to win EU okay for Dutch deal - source

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica has offered to sell assets in three EU countries in a bid to gain EU antitrust approval for its 7.2-billion-euro 8.7 billion purchase of GrandVision, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. EssilorL...

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar police fire into air to disperse protest, four hurt by rubber bullets

Police fired gunshots into the air and used water cannon and rubber bullets on Tuesday as protesters across Myanmar defied bans on big gatherings to oppose a military coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy.Four people were hur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021