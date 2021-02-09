Left Menu

Kotak Investment Advisors achieves closure of new real estate fund

We have a robust pipeline of transactions coming through as financing and structured credit solutions, he added.The real estate fund is set-up as an Alternative Investment Fund under Sebi regulations managed by the Alternate Asset Management Company - KIAL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:32 IST
Kotak Investment Advisors achieves closure of new real estate fund

Kotak Investment Advisors on Tuesday said it has successfully achieved closure of its new USD 380 million-real estate fund, which will target a range of real estate financing opportunities across key cities in the country.

The fund is anchored by a clutch of leading global financial investors and is one of the leading real estate financing funds closed in recent times in India, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new fund will target both early stage and late stage real estate projects in residential, commercial, retail, warehousing and hospitality sectors, Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL) said in a statement.

''Our new real estate fund has been closed at an opportune time. We have a flexible investment mandate enabling us to provide much-needed capital to address the short-term financial dislocation in the real estate financing market as well as long-term capital to address the liquidity issue,'' KIAL Managing Director Srini Sriniwasan said.

Vikas Chimakurthy, CEO, Kotak Realty Fund said the new USD 380 million fund is the 11th fund in the company's real estate fund series, since the first fund raised in 2005.

''With this fund, we cross total raise of USD 2.2 billion. This demonstrates strong confidence of global investors in our longstanding track record and our ability to source, underwrite and manage real estate investments. We have a robust pipeline of transactions coming through as financing and structured credit solutions,'' he added.

The real estate fund is set-up as an Alternative Investment Fund under Sebi regulations managed by the Alternate Asset Management Company - KIAL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West

Irans intelligence minister has warned the West that his country could push for a nuclear weapon if crippling international sanctions on Tehran remain in place, state television reported Tuesday.The remarks by Mahmoud Alavi mark a rare occa...

Varun Dhawan showcases flash-board abs in latest Instagram post

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning photo showcasing his flashboard abs. The Student of The Year star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of shirtless pictures as he puts his upper body on display.In the...

Bitcoin powers towards $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream

Bitcoin was fast approaching the 50,000 mark on Tuesday as the afterglow of Elon Musk-led Teslas investment in the cryptocurrency had investors reckoning it may become a mainstream asset class for both corporations and money managers. The m...

ANALYSIS-In a harsher trade world, EU arms itself for future conflicts

Hardened by the pain of Brexit, clashes with the Trump presidency and a new realism over China, a bruised European Union is due next week to set out a future trade policy designed to help it deal with partners it does not trust. Enforcement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021