Left Menu

Indians advised against travelling to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait via UAE amidst growing coronavirus cases

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:51 IST
Indians advised against travelling to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait via UAE amidst growing coronavirus cases

India has asked its nationals not to travel to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait via the UAE and get stranded in this country, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region. In a statement posted on Twitter on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said: ''It has been brought to the attention of the Embassy of Indian in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India, Dubai that several Indian nationals intending to travel to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have got stranded in the UAE.'' ''Due to COVID-related restrictions on incoming passengers, currently it is not possible for Indian nationals to transit via Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait,'' the statement said.

The UAE has recorded a slight uptick in its daily count of COVID-19 cases in the last one month, when the economy reopened.

In total, the coronavirus has claimed 947 lives, along with 332,603 confirmed cases, in the UAE, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai are major transit points for flyers from India travelling to other Gulf countries, even North Africa and Europe.

The Indian embassy said: ''All Indian nationals are, therefore, advised to kindly ascertain the latest COVID-related travel guidelines of their final destination country before embarking on an outward journey from India. They are also advised to carry enough personal provisions and funds to cater to any emergent requirements.'' Saudi Arabia suspended entry to the Kingdom for non-citizens from 20 specific countries, including India and Pakistan, as it stepped up efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the official Saudi Press Agency reported last Tuesday, citing an official source at the Interior Ministry.

Indians, who are already in the UAE en route to Saudi Arabia or Kuwait, have been advised to consider returning to India and to make their further travel plan only after the restrictions in the final destinations countries are lifted.

It may be noted that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have recorded more coronavirus-related deaths than the UAE, at 6,406 and 969 deaths respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BPCL Q3 net profit more than doubles on inventory gains

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL on Tuesday reported more than doubling of its net profit for the December quarter on the back of inventory gains resulting from rising oil prices.Net profit in October-December at Rs 2,777.6 crore was 1...

Farmers in Haryana happy, some frustrated leaders using them to grind own axe: Khattar

Claiming that farmers in Haryana are happy, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday targeted Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, alleging that some frustrated leaders were using the farmers to grind t...

1,000 bulls, 900 tamers expected to participate in Jallikattu in Coimbatore on Feb 21

Nearly 1,000 bulls and 900 tamersare expected to participate in the 4th edition of Jallikkattubull taming sport to be held here on February 21, incompliance with COVID-19 safety norms, MunicipalAdministration Minister S P Velumani said on T...

PMCH started as Prince of Wales Medical College, heritage buildings set to be razed for revamp

The iconic heritage buildings of the PMCH, which was founded in 1925 as the Prince of Wales Medical College, are set to be consigned to history as the old structures of the historic institution in Patna are planned to be demolished as part ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021