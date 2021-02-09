Left Menu

BA invests in sustainable aviation fuel as emissions pressure rises

British Airways, owned by IAG, said on Tuesday it would invest in LanzaJet, a company that is building a plant to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a commercial scale in Georgia in the United States. BA said last year it needed to cut 13,000 staff or about a third of its workforce to survive.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:31 IST
BA invests in sustainable aviation fuel as emissions pressure rises

British Airways has invested in a sustainable aviation fuel company, finding resources to back its decarbonisation plans despite the coronavirus pandemic, as pressure grows on airlines to cut emissions when travel restarts in earnest. British Airways, owned by IAG, said on Tuesday it would invest in LanzaJet, a company that is building a plant to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a commercial scale in Georgia in the United States.

BA said last year it needed to cut 13,000 staff or about a third of its workforce to survive. Flying continues to be at very low levels all over the world due to COVID-19 restrictions. But at the same time, pressure is growing on carriers to cut carbon emissions.

The industry also hopes that by reducing its carbon footprint, it can win back passengers who, due to COVID-19, have realised they do not need to fly as much. Sustainable aviation fuel generally has up to 80% less carbon emissions than conventional jet fuel, and is produced from biomass or recycled carbon. LanzaJet, for example, converts sustainable ethanol into aviation fuel.

On Monday, the Dutch airline KLM said it had operated the first passenger flight in the world fuelled partly by sustainably produced synthetic aviation fuel, which is made from carbon dioxide and water. BA declined to disclose the size of its investment in LanzaJet. It said it planned to buy SAF from the new plant to power some of its flights from late 2022. The deal also involves LanzaJet undertaking early planning work for a potential SAF plant in the UK.

"Progressing the development and commercial deployment of sustainable aviation fuel is crucial to decarbonising the aviation industry," said BA chief executive Sean Doyle. SAFs are seen as a stepping stone for reducing aviation emissions before hybrid and electric flying technology becomes viable for longer distance trips by the mid- to late 2030s.

BA's parent company IAG has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It is planning to invest $400 million in SAF over the next 20 years, the BA statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ads, GameStop raise Reddit price tag to $6 bln in latest fundraising

Reddit Inc has doubled in value to 6 billion as the social media platform at the heart of last months retail stock trading frenzy raised more money to handle the rush of new subscribers. The company, which now has more than 50 million daily...

Austria throwing ring around Tyrol province over S.African variant

Austria is stepping up its response to an outbreak of the so-called South African coronavirus variant in its Alpine province of Tyrol by requiring those leaving the province to show a negative coronavirus test, the government said on Tuesda...

#MeToo: Delhi court verdict likely tomorrow in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani

A Delhi Court is likely to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in M J Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar ha...

Bridgestone launches first concept store in Pune

Tyre maker Bridgestone on Tuesday launched its first concept store, Bridgestone Select . With these concept stores, Bridgestone India aims to create higher engagement and informative experience for consumers as they avail tyre services in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021