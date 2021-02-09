Left Menu

Ads, GameStop raise Reddit price tag to $6 bln in latest fundraising

"We decided that now was the right opportunity to make strategic investments in Reddit including video, advertising, consumer products, and expanding into international markets," the company said in a blog post. It never hurts to raise money when there's an opportunity to do so and Reddit had a strong year," Huffman said, according to the WSJ report.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:41 IST
Ads, GameStop raise Reddit price tag to $6 bln in latest fundraising
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Reddit Inc has doubled in value to $6 billion as the social media platform at the heart of last month's retail stock trading frenzy raised more money to handle the rush of new subscribers. The company, which now has more than 50 million daily active users, announced a $250 million fundraising round on Monday led by venture capital firm Vy Capital and added that it would use the new funds to expand further.

Reddit was valued at $3 billion in its last round in February 2019, and the surge in its value follows a 90% jump in advertising revenue from a year ago. "We decided that now was the right opportunity to make strategic investments in Reddit including video, advertising, consumer products, and expanding into international markets," the company said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3p37uC3)

The platform has garnered attention in the past month for the role of its forums in driving massive fluctuations in the share price of videogame retailer GameStop Corp, cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and a number of other mid-sized and previously unloved companies. Reddit Chief Executive Officer Steve Huffman told the Wall Street Journal it was a good market to raise funds. (https://on.wsj.com/2N5U62)

"Valuations are very high right now. It never hurts to raise money when there's an opportunity to do so and Reddit had a strong year," Huffman said, according to the WSJ report. Reddit is not the only company to have benefited from the frenzy, with audio app Clubhouse also seeing its valuation surge to $1 billion after raising fresh funds last month.

Reddit, which counts the likes of Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and Tencent Holdings among existing backers, was founded in 2005 by current CEO Steve Huffman, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian and the late Internet activist Aaron Swartz. It became popular due to its message boards that allow anyone to post messages or articles and ask the community to vote up or down on those topics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Swimming-Goodhew tips Peaty for Tokyo gold, worried by COVID's lost generation

Britains swimmers are battling against the current heading into the delayed Tokyo Olympics but world record holder Adam Peaty will make light of choppy waters to retain his 100m breaststroke title, according to his predecessor Duncan Goodhe...

Par panel asks ministries not to delay tabling of notifications in RS on statutory orders

A parliamentary panel has asked Union ministries and departments not to delay tabling of notifications related to statutory orders in the Rajya Sabha, saying such delays are totally avoidable and are against recommendations made by it in th...

NTPC JV NSPCL awarded routine maintenance work on nomination basis, ignoring CVC norms: CAG

State-run power giant NTPCs joint venture NTPC SAIL Power Company had extended an undue favour to a private party by awarding routine maintenance work worth Rs 129.76 crore on nomination basis, ignoring Central Vigilance Commission CVC guid...

FSSAI notifies regulations to limit trans fat in food items

Food regulator FSSAI on Tuesday said regulations to limit the content of trans fat in all food items have been notified.With gazette of recent regulation to limit the content of trans fats in all food items, the Food Safety and Standards Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021