Left Menu

Driver survives 70-foot plunge off Wisconsin interchange

Two people were already trying to help the driver, who was conscious and breathing.The man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, sheriffs officials said.A highway official said crews work as quickly as possible to eliminate snow from shoulders in order to avoid crashes.The biggest risk with that is the melting and the freezing creates sort of a ramp, a natural ramp, Milwaukee Countys Director of Highways and Maintenance Eddie Santiago told WISN-TV.Santiago said that after plowing, snowplows shift to snow removal from bridges and overpasses because of the potential danger.

PTI | Milwaukee | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:46 IST
Driver survives 70-foot plunge off Wisconsin interchange

A driver survived when his pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 meters) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera captured the Milwaukee-area crash. The video shows the pickup hitting snow on the right shoulder before flipping over the barrier wall and plummeting to Interstate 94 below as cars pass by.

When deputies arrived, they found the pickup upright in the right shoulder of the westbound I-94 lanes, the sheriff's office said. Two people were already trying to help the driver, who was conscious and breathing.

The man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, sheriff's officials said.

A highway official said crews work as quickly as possible to eliminate snow from shoulders in order to avoid crashes.

“The biggest risk with that is the melting and the freezing creates sort of a ramp, a natural ramp,” Milwaukee County's Director of Highways and Maintenance Eddie Santiago told WISN-TV.

Santiago said that after plowing, snowplows shift to snow removal from bridges and overpasses because of the potential danger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka to create 10L jobs in IT and related sector by 2025

The Karnataka Digital EconomyMission KDEM will create ten lakh jobs by 2025 in the stateas it will attract more investments in the informationtechnology sector, Karnataka Deputy Chief MinisterDr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.The KDEM ...

2018 mob lynch victim’s mother seeks son’s murder trial by a different court

The mother of a Haryana youth lynched by a mob in Rajasthans Alwar district in 2018 on suspicion of being a cow smuggler has sought the transfer of her sons murder trial to a different court.Slain youths Rakbars mother Habiban has sought th...

UP MLA son's property attached in property case

Properties of an Uttar Pradesh legislators son were attached on Tuesday on the orders of a local court, police said.Krishna Mohan Tiwari, a relative of Nishad party MLA Vijay Mishra, had registered a case on August 4 last year for allegedly...

Sebi comes out with disclosure format under insider trading rules

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday came out with a new format for disclosures to be made under the insider trading norms.In light of amendments to the PIT Regulations affecting the inclusion of members of the promoter group, and desig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021