Maha CM pushes Haffkine to start research on COVID-19 vaccine

Considering the situation inMaharashtra, Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute needs to conductresearch on a COVID-19 vaccine soon, Chief Minister UddhavThackeray said on Tuesday.

Thackeray made the comments during a review meeting heheld in connection with the Parel-based institute, one of theoldest biomedical research establishments in the country, anofficial statement said.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh was alsopresent for the meeting.

The main task of the Haffkine Institute is to producevaccines for different diseases and carry out research.

''Hence, priority needs to be given to conduct researchon a big scale here in the time to come and the stategovernment will extend all cooperation required for the same,Thackeray said, according to the statement.

The chief minister said the 121-year-old instituteshould lay stress on research besides taking efforts toproduce a COVID-19 vaccine.

For this, efforts should be made for COVID-19 vaccinetechnology transfer from the ICMR and Bharat Biotech (whichdeveloped Covaxin), Thackeray said.

The chief minister said the state government will helpin setting up a modern vaccine research centre in theinstitute in time to come.

He said it is praiseworthy that the institute, whichhas played a big role in making India polio-free, producedover 28 crore vaccines in the past six months.

But considering the situation in the state, it isrequired that the institute carries out research on a COVID-19vaccine soon.

''It will be a matter of pride for all of us if theinstitute succeeds in producing (COVID-19) vaccine, Thackeraysaid.

The statement said a committee, formed by thegovernment under the chairmanship of renowned scientist DrRaghunath Mashelkar to suggest a roadmap for reforms at theinstitute, has talked about the need to allocate Rs 1,100crore to implement five projects over a period of half adecade.

According to the statement, Thackeray said thegovernment supports completion of the five projects and askedthe authorities to prepare a detailed plan in this connectionwithin the next 15 days.

The state Medical Education Minister and seniorbureaucrats are part of the institute's governing council.

