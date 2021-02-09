Karnataka to create 10L jobs in IT and related sector by 2025

The Karnataka Digital EconomyMission (KDEM) will create ten lakh jobs by 2025 in the stateas it will attract more investments in the informationtechnology sector, Karnataka Deputy Chief MinisterDr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

''The KDEM will create ten lakh jobs by 2025 and willhelp Karnataka to reach the goal of USD 150 Billion in ITexports and also to become a USD 300 Billion Economy by 2025,''Narayan, who holds the electronic and the IT-BT portfolio,said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the office ofKarnataka Digital Economy Mission which has the objective ofincreasing digital economy contribution to GSDP to 30 per centand launch of the 'Beyond Bengaluru' report which facilitatesachieving this target.

He added that the government would focus on improvingconnectivity even to remote parts of the state, providinground the clock electricity, and reduce rural-urban divide byestablishing needed infrastructure in order to strengthen thedigital economy.

He sought a bigger role for KDEM in improving theeconomy of the state.

''The government wanted KDEM to be more industryfriendly and keeping this in mind it has allowed for 51 percent stake to Industry associations while retaining a minorityholding of 49 per cent for itself.The government wants to actrather as a facilitator than an authority,'' Narayan pointedout.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary in thedepartment of electronics, IT/BT, E V Ramana Reddy, the ITsector contributes 25 per cent of GSDP of which 98 per centaccounts for Bengaluru alone.

In order to increase the share of other regions of thestate as well, the 'Beyond Bengaluru' project has beeninitiated, he said.

According to officials, the KDEM has been set up on apublic-private partnership model, where Industry associations NASSCOM, The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry ofIndia (ASSOCHAM), India Electronics & SemiconductorAssociation (IESA), and Vision Group on Startups- contribute51 per cent stake.

