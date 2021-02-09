Left Menu

Coir exports rise to Rs 1,662 cr in H1 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:24 IST
Coir exports rise to Rs 1,662 cr in H1 2020-21

Export of coir and its products during the first half of 2020-21 has increased to Rs 1,662.43 crore despite COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises said on Tuesday.

The total exports of coir and its products stood at Rs 1,361.45 crore for the first half of 2019-20.

During April-September 2020-21, 5,43,393 tonne of coir and its products were exported from the country as against 4,93,399 tonne in the same period of 2019-20.

''The increase, in value, works out to be 22.1 per cent and, in terms of quantity, 10.1 per cent when compared to the corresponding figures of the previous year. The trend shows that coir exports will cross all the records by the end of this year,'' it added.

The US topped the importing countries from India with 30 per cent in value and 17 per cent in quantity, it said, adding China is the second-largest importer with a share of 23 per cent in value terms.

Netherlands, UK, South Korea, Spain, Australia, Italy, Germany and Canada are other key importing nations during the period, the ministry said.

''The work from home nature of the European/ US countries caused an increase in exports of coir floor coverings and coir pith. During the post-lock-down, most of the units are running more than the capacity to cater to the demand,'' it added.

The total production of coir and its products was 4,40,000 tonne in April-September this fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe's oldest person, 117-year-old French nun, survives COVID-19

Europes oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, has survived COVID-19 and will celebrate her 117th birthday this week, her caregivers said.Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944,...

Officials: IS militants kill 6 Bedouins in Egypt's Sinai

Islamic State group militants Tuesday killed at least six Bedouins in an ambush for their alleged collaboration with the Egyptian military in the countrys restive part of Sinai Peninsula, security officials said.The ambush took place in the...

Haryana govt to honour SIT members for outstanding probe in human trafficking cases: Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday lauded the outstanding probe by IG Bharti Arora-led SIT into the cases of human trafficking, lodged last year on complaints of 76 state natives deported from the US.The cases were lodged on the alle...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly ease off record highs; bitcoin rise again

Global equity indexes were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a run to record highs, while bitcoin climbed to another all-time peak, extending gains in the wake of an endorsement from Tesla Inc. The SP 500 was slightly lower i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021