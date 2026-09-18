Potential EU Partnerships Stir International Debate

New Zealand has not engaged in any discussions with the European Union regarding associate membership status, according to a spokesperson for New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters. This statement comes after EU officials announced considering such a partnership with Canada.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed intentions to make Canada the EU's first 'associate member,' aiming for stronger alliances in what she described as an 'openly hostile world.' This plan, however, has faced opposition from US President Donald Trump, who threatened tariffs against the EU should it move forward with the proposal.

Meanwhile, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola indicated that Australia and New Zealand could follow Canada's lead in seeking to deepen ties with the EU. Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell confirmed alignment with Canada's efforts for closer EU relations.