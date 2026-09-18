Potential EU Partnerships Stir International Debate

Amid discussions about Canada becoming the EU's first 'associate member,' New Zealand confirms no talks with the EU regarding similar membership. EU leaders consider extending partnerships to other countries, including Australia and New Zealand. This follows US President Trump's warning of tariffs should the EU proceed with Canada's proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 06:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 06:42 IST
Potential EU Partnerships Stir International Debate
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New Zealand has not engaged in any discussions with the European Union regarding associate membership status, according to a spokesperson for New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters. This statement comes after EU officials announced considering such a partnership with Canada.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed intentions to make Canada the EU's first 'associate member,' aiming for stronger alliances in what she described as an 'openly hostile world.' This plan, however, has faced opposition from US President Donald Trump, who threatened tariffs against the EU should it move forward with the proposal.

Meanwhile, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola indicated that Australia and New Zealand could follow Canada's lead in seeking to deepen ties with the EU. Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell confirmed alignment with Canada's efforts for closer EU relations.

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