NDTV Q3 net profit rises 87 pc to Rs 22.7 cr

Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Tuesday reported an 87.06 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.69 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.13 crore during the October-December period a year ago, NDTV said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose 11.73 per cent to Rs 109.82 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 98.29 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

''Overall, this is the NDTV Group’s best quarterly result in the last eight years,'' the company said in an earnings statement. Total expenses were at Rs 82.40 crore in Q3 FY 2020-21, down 3.09 per cent from Rs 85.03 crore earlier.

