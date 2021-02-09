Left Menu

NDTV Q3 net profit rises 87 pc to Rs 22.7 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:28 IST
NDTV Q3 net profit rises 87 pc to Rs 22.7 cr

Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Tuesday reported an 87.06 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.69 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.13 crore during the October-December period a year ago, NDTV said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose 11.73 per cent to Rs 109.82 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 98.29 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

''Overall, this is the NDTV Group’s best quarterly result in the last eight years,'' the company said in an earnings statement. Total expenses were at Rs 82.40 crore in Q3 FY 2020-21, down 3.09 per cent from Rs 85.03 crore earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palaniswami hits out at Dhinakaran, says those who go behind him will be left in the lurch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Tuesday hit out at AMMK leader T T VDhinakaran, who has renewed his assertion of retrieving theruling AIADMK post V K Sasikalas release, saying those who gobehind him will be left in the lurch. The ...

FACTBOX-Biden nominees ethics pledges on cryptocurrencies, university and company ties

Several of President Joe Bidens nominees to head key U.S. agencies are selling stock holdings and pledging to seek ethics waivers if they have to oversee matters in which they have had personal interests, according to new filings with the O...

Toolkit investigations: Google yet to respond to Delhi Police's communication

Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have not yet received a reply from Google in response to their communication seeking details about a toolkit related to the farmers protest. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had last week posted the ...

UK shares rise on hopes any U.S. stimulus deal could spur recovery

British shares rose on Tuesday as investors looked for signs of progress in passing a proposed 1.9 trillion stimulus plan by the U.S. administration that could help spur a faster economic recovery this year. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021