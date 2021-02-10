Left Menu

Davos organisers prepare for August summit in Singapore, size unsure

While Singapore has had its borders largely shut for almost a year, WEF organisers hope attendees will be able to avoid quarantines through rigorous testing and by staying in a 'bubble' cut off from the local population. Brende said his discussions with senior government officials this week, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, had covered health precautions, topics for the meeting, and securing participation from the United States and China to try and rebuild trust between the two superpowers.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:51 IST
Davos organisers prepare for August summit in Singapore, size unsure
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Having delayed its 'Davos' summit in Singapore twice already, the World Economic Forum is pressing on with plans to gather in August, but how big the meeting is will depend on how COVID-19 concerns play out, the organisation's president said.

Speaking to Reuters in Singapore late Tuesday after holding preparatory meetings with the city-state's government, Borge Brende said he hoped the summit would attract at least 1,000 leaders from politics, business and civil society. Brende said entry requirements and health regimes in Singapore will ultimately be decided by the government, but added: "all participants that are eligible for participation at our events will be welcomed, vaccinated or not vaccinated."

WEF has twice pushed back its special meeting in Singapore, initially scheduled for mid-May, following the announcement last year it was moving from its usual home in the Swiss alps due to the pandemic situation in Europe. The summit is due to return to the hard-to-reach ski town from where it takes its informal name in January 2022.

Asked if the Singapore event would be further delayed if it cannot go ahead in August, Brende said: "No, we have no plans to delay it...We can scale it up or we can scale it down. "I think it's more a question of how big of a meeting can we have in August. Of course we would like to have at least 1,000 participants to have a bit of size."

Brende and a small delegation of WEF officials stayed at the Marina Bay Sands during this week's flying visit, an iconic surfboard-shaped hotel, casino and conference centre that Brende said was the organisation's preferred venue for the summit. While Singapore has had its borders largely shut for almost a year, WEF organisers hope attendees will be able to avoid quarantines through rigorous testing and by staying in a 'bubble' cut off from the local population.

Brende said his discussions with senior government officials this week, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, had covered health precautions, topics for the meeting, and securing participation from the United States and China to try and rebuild trust between the two superpowers. Singapore has longstanding ties with both countries.

The Southeast Asian nation, which has largely tamed the virus locally, has said it will consider relaxing travel restrictions for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including for those attending the WEF summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea to approve AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine, including for elderly

South Korea on Wednesday said it would grant its first approval for a coronavirus vaccine to AstraZeneca and will allow use in people 65 years or older, despite advisory panels warning of a lack of data on its efficacy for the elderly Regul...

Chicago teachers vote for COVID-19 safety plan agreement with district

Chicago teachers voted in favor of approving a tentative COVID-19 safety plan to allow the third-largest U.S. public school system to gradually resume in-person classes for students who have been out of school buildings for almost a year.So...

US STOCKS-Futures slip after Wall Street ends at record highs

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday as investors moved to the sidelines a day after Wall Street closed at all-time highs with focus squarely on earnings reports and progress in the Biden administrations 1.9 trillion stimulus plan.Big...

Equinor sells loss-making shale assets in U.S. Bakken to Grayson Mill

Norways Equinor said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its assets in the U.S. Bakken oil province after a decade plagued with billions of dollars of losses and criticism at home for poor investment decisions. Equinor will sell its entire B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021