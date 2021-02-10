Left Menu

InterGlobe Aviation shares fall nearly 3 pc after it pays Rs 2.1 cr as settlement charges to Sebi

Gangwal and co-promoter Rahul Bhatia have differences over certain corporate governance matters. Bhatia camp had rejected the allegations.Gangwals complaints related to alleged corporate governance lapses, including those pertaining to Related-Party Transactions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:11 IST
InterGlobe Aviation shares fall nearly 3 pc after it pays Rs 2.1 cr as settlement charges to Sebi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd on Wednesday tumbled nearly 3 per cent during the morning trade after the company paid over Rs 2.1 crore to regulator Sebi to settle a case of alleged corporate governance lapses and listing norm violations.

On BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 1,614.7 down 2.81 per cent.

Similarly, on NSE, the scrip slipped 2.83 per cent to Rs 1,615.

The complaints were raised by the company's co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.

InterGlobe Aviation has settled the matter ''without admitting or denying any violation on its part'', by paying a settlement charge of Rs 2.1 crore, according to a Sebi order passed on Tuesday.

The order comes more than a year after InterGlobe Aviation's co-promoter Gangwal alleged corporate governance lapses at the company. Gangwal and co-promoter Rahul Bhatia have differences over certain corporate governance matters. Bhatia camp had rejected the allegations.

Gangwal's complaints related to alleged corporate governance lapses, including those pertaining to Related-Party Transactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on the dismantling of Indias decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to...

NEXA crosses cumulative sales milestone of 13 lakh units since launch

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its premium retail chain NEXA has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 13 lakh units in five years since launch.The contribution of NEXA to the total sales of the comp...

S.Korea to approve AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine, including for elderly

South Korea on Wednesday said it would grant its first approval for a coronavirus vaccine to AstraZeneca and will allow use in people 65 years or older, despite advisory panels warning of a lack of data on its efficacy for the elderly Regul...

Chicago teachers vote for COVID-19 safety plan agreement with district

Chicago teachers voted in favor of approving a tentative COVID-19 safety plan to allow the third-largest U.S. public school system to gradually resume in-person classes for students who have been out of school buildings for almost a year.So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021