Heineken says cutting around 8,000 jobs in restructuring

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:58 IST
Heineken says cutting around 8,000 jobs in restructuring
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Dutch brewer Heineken said it was cutting around 8,000 jobs following a review of its operations launched in October.

The cuts will lead to a total restructuring charge of around 420 million euros ($509 million) and savings on personnel expenses of around 350 million euros.

